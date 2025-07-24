More action needed to tackle shoplifting, say independent retailers

The Federation of Independent Retailers (the Fed) says the latest crime figures released by the Office of National Statistics highlight the drastic need for the police and courts to get tougher on shoplifters.

The statistics reveal that reported incidents of shoplifting increased by 20 per cent to 530,643 offences last year - the highest figure since current police recording practices began.

The Fed’s National President Hetal Patel said: “The figures are alarming enough, but in reality, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Many more incidents go unreported, due to a lack of confidence in the response from police and inadequate punishment from the courts when shoplifters do actually appear in court.

“Our recent survey of Fed members found that 72 per cent of respondents had experienced shoplifting, break-ins and damage to their property and that they and their staff had been physically or verbally threatened.”

Last month, policing minister Dame Diana Johnson pledged that the government would take retail crime seriously, announcing extra police patrols and local action, including stronger prevention and enforcement action by police and councils as part of the Safer Streets summer blitz.

Mr Patel said: “While we welcome this crackdown, it must not end up being just a temporary measure. We need stronger and continuous action to curb the escalating scourge of shoplifting and abuse directed at our members and their businesses.

“Shop theft is often seen as a victimless crime, but this is not the case. It takes a heavy toll mentally, physically and financially on shop owners, their families and their employees. At the same time, the financial costs of retail crime will eventually impact on customers through inflated prices.”

He added: “The government appears to be making the right noises on tackling retail crime, but we continue to demand the introduction of more effective measures, such as making grants for better security systems available to smaller retailers.

“We want stable businesses to provide for ourselves and our loved ones, and we want to be safe from harm when we go to work.”