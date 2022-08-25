More plans for 220 homes to pop up in Hailsham

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans are proposed for 220 residential units and a convenience store to be built on land off Mill Road.

Wealden District Council approved the outline permission in October 2020 (reference: WD/2017/2956/MAO) and this is the application to follow which discusses reserved matters - aspects of the proposal which haven’t been decided yet.

The plans from Bellway Homes say the site is on the eastern edge of Hailsham to the north of Mill Road.

More plans submitted for 220 homes to pop up in Hailsham (photo from WDC)

If approved, the site would be 35 per cent affordable houses made from a range of flats and houses, the remaining 75 per cent of dwellings would be private houses.

It would also include green spaces such as children’s play areas and a convenience store near the entrance of the site which is accessed off Mill Road.

Plans say: “The vision for the site is to create a sensitively designed and high quality place which complements the character of Hailsham.

“The scheme has been through a lengthy and well considered design process.”

This process includes a number of pre-application meetings between the design team and Wealden District Council until November 2021.

In terms of car parking, plans say dwelling plots will have car parking and there will be courtyards of parking for the flat blocks. Each plot will be provided with a smart electric vehicle charging point.

Plans say: “This reserved matters application provides a suitably designed housing scheme within Wealden District’s housing requirements and contributes towards the local housing

need including the affordable housing requirements of the district.

“The mix of one-four bedroom units will help meet the local area demand for housing in the district.

“The scheme reflects the advice received at pre-application stage and all comments have been fully resolved to meet the requirements of the site and policies.

“As a result, a scheme has been created which responds to the site opportunity and constraints and creates an aesthetically pleasing and thoughtfully designed residential development, which supplements the creation of a new Public Open Space providing a range of recreational facilities for the wider community.”