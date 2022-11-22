More than 120 company representatives meet for annual Manor Royal Matters event

More than 120 representatives from companies across Manor Royal Business District met at the Sandman Signature Hotel on November 10th for the annual Manor Royal Matters event.

Bringing together businesses, stakeholders and partners of Manor Royal, the day reviewed the progress made in the past year, discussed how the area is changing and – importantly – presented plans for the future of the area and the Manor Royal BID.

Chairman of Manor Royal BID, Trevor Williams from Thales UK hosted the event, alongside Steve Sawyer, Executive Director. Steve Sawyer, who presented the BID’s Annual Report, showed how the BID levy has been spent in the business district and how by working together a huge amount of additional external investment has been attracted to Manor Royal. He said:

“This was an important event for Manor Royal as it gives us the chance to provide details of the services, infrastructure and investment we have all worked together to achieve. Importantly, the Manor Royal BID (Business Improvement District) presented our new 5 year plan which shows detailed information on the huge positive improvements we are planning to deliver for the area”

The annual Manor Royal Matters event

The new Manor Royal BID Business Plan sets out plans for improving the trading and working environment of Manor Royal from 2023 to 2028. Businesses will be expected to vote to adopt the plan to unlock on programme of investment of at least £5m, but only if they vote “yes” at the BID Ballot next February.

The event also included the first screening of a film based on an original poem about Manor Royal from local artist, Woodzy, together with the Crawley Film Initiative as well as a video looking at the improvements to Manor Royal over the past decade”

As part of the event, the Manor Royal BID AGM took place, welcoming back existing directors, Trevor Williams of Thales UK and Tony Maynard of CGG as well as voting on a new director, Ann Horne from Harwoods Jaguar Landrover on Manor Royal.

The event ended by reminding businesses to let the Manor Royal BID team know who to send their ballot papers to so that they don’t miss their chance to vote for the new Business Plan that can be viewed at www.manorroyal.org/BID3

Steve Sawyer, executive director of Manor Royal BID