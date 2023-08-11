Morrisons Butterfly Trail comes to Worthing, rounding off with butterfly run to Brighton in a shopping trolley

Jo Easey , community champion at the Worthing store, has organised the event on Saturday, August 12. At 4.30pm, she will be heading off to Brighton in a shopping trolley, being pushed by her husband and Morrisons colleague Gavin Easey.

"We have a special butterfly in store, on the Morrisons Butterfly Trail around all the Morrisons stores in the country. We are hoping to raise lots for Together for Short Lives, with all money raised going to our twinned hospice, Chestnut Tree House."There will be a book sale, pet treat bags, craft items and other goodies up for grabs. Gav and I will be setting off for Brighton to deliver the butterfly - he will be pushing me in one of our trolleys!"