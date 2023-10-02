Morrisons in Littlehampton continues Harvest tradition with special wheatsheaf loaf
Morrisons in Littlehampton has continued its Harvest tradition of making a special wheatsheaf loaf for children in the area.
For the third year running, the store's baker has prepared a Harvest wheatsheaf for Arundel Church of England School.
The school was also delighted to receive bread baked in the shape of an octopus, a hedgehog and a turtle.
Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said: "For the third year, our baker has made a Harvest wheatsheaf for a local school. This year, we donated to Arundel CofE School and I went with manager Lisa Brockhurst and team leader Lynsey Porter to deliver the loaves."
The school will be having its Harvest service on Monday, October 6.