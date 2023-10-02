Morrisons in Littlehampton continues Harvest tradition with special wheatsheaf loaf

​​Morrisons in Littlehampton has continued its Harvest tradition of making a special wheatsheaf loaf for children in the area.

Community champion Alison Whitburn, manger Lisa Brockhurst and team leader Lynsey Porter from Morrisons Littlehampton deliver harvest loaves to Arundel Church of England School. Picture submitted.

For the third year running, the store's baker has prepared a Harvest wheatsheaf for Arundel Church of England School.

The school was also delighted to receive bread baked in the shape of an octopus, a hedgehog and a turtle.

