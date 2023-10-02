Morrisons in Littlehampton continues Harvest tradition with special wheatsheaf loaf

BREAKING
​​Morrisons in Littlehampton has continued its Harvest tradition of making a special wheatsheaf loaf for children in the area.
By Elaine Hammond
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 16:34 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 16:34 BST
Community champion Alison Whitburn, manger Lisa Brockhurst and team leader Lynsey Porter from Morrisons Littlehampton deliver harvest loaves to Arundel Church of England School. Picture submitted.Community champion Alison Whitburn, manger Lisa Brockhurst and team leader Lynsey Porter from Morrisons Littlehampton deliver harvest loaves to Arundel Church of England School. Picture submitted.
For the third year running, the store's baker has prepared a Harvest wheatsheaf for Arundel Church of England School.

The school was also delighted to receive bread baked in the shape of an octopus, a hedgehog and a turtle.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, said: "For the third year, our baker has made a Harvest wheatsheaf for a local school. This year, we donated to Arundel CofE School and I went with manager Lisa Brockhurst and team leader Lynsey Porter to deliver the loaves."

The school will be having its Harvest service on Monday, October 6.

