Morrisons in Littlehampton donates Easter treats to veterans, schools and foodbanks
The store's community champion, Alison Whitburn arranged for donations of Easter eggs, including St Peter and St Paul's Pantry in Rustington, Littlehampton & District Foodbank, Rustington Hall care home, children who attend Chilgrove House Community Hub in Littlehampton and Georgian Gardens School in Rustington.
Alison also took 30 Easter eggs for residents at the new Blind Veterans UK centre in Rustington, as well as some treats for the staff.
She said: "They really appreciated our donation. I hadn’t visited before and it is beautiful and so friendly. I hope to work with them more in the future."
The veterans have been invited for a D-Day afternoon tea at the café in the Littlehampton store, where the knit and natter group will be decorating the car park with post toppers for the occasion.
Lesley Garven, centre manager, said: "We were delighted to welcome Ali, the Morrisons community champion, to our centre and receive the generous Easter egg donation from Morrisons and their customers.
"It was lovely to see our members enjoy these Easter treats and we are very happy to establish this connection in the community with Ali at Morrisons. Her kind words about the centre are very warming, and we will be happy to see her again.”
