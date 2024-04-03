Morrisons in Littlehampton donates Easter treats to veterans, schools and foodbanks

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The store's community champion, Alison Whitburn arranged for donations of Easter eggs, including St Peter and St Paul's Pantry in Rustington, Littlehampton & District Foodbank, Rustington Hall care home, children who attend Chilgrove House Community Hub in Littlehampton and Georgian Gardens School in Rustington.

Alison also took 30 Easter eggs for residents at the new Blind Veterans UK centre in Rustington, as well as some treats for the staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: "They really appreciated our donation. I hadn’t visited before and it is beautiful and so friendly. I hope to work with them more in the future."

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, delivering Easter treats to the new Blind Veterans UK centre in Rustington

The veterans have been invited for a D-Day afternoon tea at the café in the Littlehampton store, where the knit and natter group will be decorating the car park with post toppers for the occasion.

Lesley Garven, centre manager, said: "We were delighted to welcome Ali, the Morrisons community champion, to our centre and receive the generous Easter egg donation from Morrisons and their customers.