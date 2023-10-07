BREAKING
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Police officer who had sex with 13-year-old gets jail
UK airlines on red alert as firm accused of selling fake turbines
Wetherspoons reports first annual profits since pandemic
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash

Morrisons launches search for extra Christmas colleagues in Sussex

Morrisons is looking for 3,500 extra colleagues to work in its stores, food manufacturing sites and logistics operations nationwide to help meet increased demand over the busy Christmas period.
By Matt Pole
Published 7th Oct 2023, 13:33 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2023, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The wide range of roles available offer plenty of flexibility and with no prior experience necessary, there should be something for everyone.

Morrisons is seeking applicants who are friendly and willing to help and all new colleagues will benefit from a 15% staff discount card as well as a 10% discount card for a friend or family member.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As Morrisons gears up for the festive rush, it is looking for people to join the business in temporary jobs ranging from customer assistants to home delivery drivers and production and warehouse operatives.

Most Popular
Morrisons is hiring 3,500 extra customer assistants, home delivery drivers and warehouse operatives at stores and sites nationwide to help meet increased demand over the busy Christmas period. Picture contributedMorrisons is hiring 3,500 extra customer assistants, home delivery drivers and warehouse operatives at stores and sites nationwide to help meet increased demand over the busy Christmas period. Picture contributed
Morrisons is hiring 3,500 extra customer assistants, home delivery drivers and warehouse operatives at stores and sites nationwide to help meet increased demand over the busy Christmas period. Picture contributed

In previous years, many of the colleagues who have joined in temporary roles have gone on to find permanent positions within Morrisons.

Clare Grainger, people director at Morrisons, said: “Christmas is one of our busiest periods and we’re looking for an additional 3,500 people to join our talented teams.

“These new colleagues will play a crucial role in creating and delivering the products our customers need to help make their celebrations special.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“There are lots of great opportunities on offer across the UK with both temporary and permanent roles in our stores, manufacturing and logistics sites.”

To apply please visit: https://www.morrisons.jobs/christmas-at-morrisons.

Related topics:Morrisons