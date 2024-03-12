Morrisons marks International Women’s Day with donation to Littlehampton community project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rachel Hunt, who runs the project, uses the kindness of the community to try to ensure that no one is in need of period products.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, chose On Point for this year's International Women’s Day donation.

She said: "All community champions have donated sanitary towels and toiletries sent to us from head office to local community groups to celebrate International Women’s Day.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons in Littlehampton, right, with ops manager Chloe Harris and On Point founder Rachel Hunt

"We have given ours to Rachel Hunt, who runs the On Point Facebook page that delivers sanitary products to the local community that ask her. No questions asked and she is always happy to help.