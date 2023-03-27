Morrisons staff from Littlehampton and Worthing conquer Arundel Castle

Staff from Morrisons in Littlehampton and Worthing have conquered Arundel Castle and raised thousands of pounds for charity in the process.

A team of 16 colleagues teamed up for the Arundel Castle Abseil on Sunday to support for Chestnut Tree House, the Sussex children's hospice, through the supermarket chain's charity partner, Together For Short Lives.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Littlehampton, said: "We did it – 16 of us conquered the 180ft abseil down Arundel Castle's tallest tower! It was an amazing day and we all had a great time. We have smashed out target and on the JustGiving page we have raised £4,523. And there’s more coming in as we speak!

"A couple of people changed their minds about the abseil but two more colleagues said they would do it. There were two managers from the Worthing and Portsmouth stores, two managers from our store, 11 colleagues from Littlehampton and one colleague's son."

For most, it was the first time they had ever done anything like it, descending down the outside of the tower after climbing up the 200 steps and soaking up the breathtaking panoramic views.

The Morrisons Foundation 'will be making a contribution to the amount raised through their match funding programme that supports colleagues' fundraising', so every penny donated will mean more for the charity.

Alison said: "Chestnut Tree House is within three miles of our community and there are some local children that have and have had support from this amazing place."