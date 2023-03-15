Morrisons has cut the price of its afternoon tea for two to just £10 in its cafés ahead of Mother’s Day.

The afternoon tea includes a tower of sandwiches, as well as cakes, fruit scones and a pot of tea and the offer is available this week until Sunday, March 19.

Morrisons has stores in Brighton, Crowborough, Eastbourne, Hastings, Littlehampton, Seaford, Worthing and Bognor Regis with many of them having cafes. People can find their local café, at my.morrisons.com/storefinder/.

Chris Strong, Morrisons Café buyer, said: “Treating mum shouldn’t cost the earth, that’s why we’re helping our customers by cutting the price of our popular afternoon tea for two just in time for Mother’s Day. Customers can spoil mum with a selection of tasty sandwiches, cakes and fruit scones for just £10 – we look forward to welcoming families into our cafés to celebrate.”

Morrisons said the afternoon tea is presented on a three-tier stand just as it is in hotels and upmarket restaurants. People can also order the afternoon tea for collection from the store.

There are alternative options for younger people, which include toasted fruit tea cakes for £1.29, crumpets for just £0.99 and hot drinks from £1.29.

This Mother’s Day deal follows the recent launch of a two-course set menu for £8.99 and Morrisons said it is continuing to reduce prices across its stores. The afternoon tea for two is available in all Morrisons cafés nationwide.

