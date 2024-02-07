MP for Lewes meets with the fisheries minister to discuss quotas for local fishers
and live on Freeview channel 276
The meeting was held after the Lewes MP was contacted by the local fishing community in Newhaven, who she says are concerned about some of the environmental measures which are limiting the stock they can catch.
Maria Caulfield MP said: “With the millions going into the new fish processing plant, the new fishing stages and the new fishing community company in Newhaven it is important that we fight for the Newhaven fishing community and as their local MP I will continue to do this.”
While pollock is not a traditional catch in local waters, some fishers travel to the South West where the quota has been set to zero to protect stocks. Also, the lemon sole TAC for section 7D waters, which means there is limited fishing available.
From the meeting Maria gained a commitment from the Minister of a Fishing and Seafood Fund to compensate fishers for their inability to catch certain species, likely to open in February. The DEFRA team also committed to looking at the Section 7D Lemon Sole TAC to see if this could be increased.
In addition a new consultation is being run by the Department of Transport to exempt under 10 meter boats, which are the type in Newhaven, from having to have annual health checks which would save fishermen money, as currently they have to pay to have these done each year. The consultation closes on February 27 and Maria is encouraging everyone to take part.