MP for Lewes meets with the fisheries minister to discuss quotas for local fishers

The meeting was held after the Lewes MP was contacted by the local fishing community in Newhaven, who she says are concerned about some of the environmental measures which are limiting the stock they can catch.

Maria Caulfield MP said: “With the millions going into the new fish processing plant, the new fishing stages and the new fishing community company in Newhaven it is important that we fight for the Newhaven fishing community and as their local MP I will continue to do this.”

While pollock is not a traditional catch in local waters, some fishers travel to the South West where the quota has been set to zero to protect stocks. Also, the lemon sole TAC for section 7D waters, which means there is limited fishing available.

Maria Caulfield

From the meeting Maria gained a commitment from the Minister of a Fishing and Seafood Fund to compensate fishers for their inability to catch certain species, likely to open in February. The DEFRA team also committed to looking at the Section 7D Lemon Sole TAC to see if this could be increased.