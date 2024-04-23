MRP achieves 50% pre lettings success at The Portland Building

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Developer, MRP has agreed a 10-year lease with the award-winning law firm, which will see the business consolidate a number of its Brighton offices in the one site at The Portland Building.

This latest signing means the building is now 50% pre let following the announcement that the FTSE250 company, Close Brothers, agreed a deal to lease the first floor last year.

Situated on the corner of Church Street and Portland Street, the fully-electric office will have exemplary sustainability and technological features when completed.

The Portland Building.

The operationally net zero carbon scheme is designed to achieve EPC ‘A’, BREEAM Excellent and a WiredScore Gold rating, making it one of Brighton’s most attractive new offices for environmentally conscious businesses. Once complete, it will also feature photovoltaic roof panels, secure cycle spaces accessed via a dedicated cycle ramp, shower facilities, a private courtyard and a communal roof terrace offering panoramic sea views.

With many businesses in the area seeking to upgrade the quality of their working environment, MRP is confident the remaining two floors will be let in the weeks ahead as demand for this prime office space remains strong.

Commenting Ben MacPhee, Development Manager at MRP said: “We are thrilled to welcome DMH Stallard to The Portland Building and it’s a sign of the positivity in the Brighton office market and the quality of the building that we have agreed a second pre-let for this scheme.”

“We are confident this strong interest in The Portland Building will continue, and as our tenants begin to move in over the Summer, they’ll be able to enjoy the panoramic sea views from the rooftop terrace.”

“We are extremely proud of the role that our team has played in re-energising the immediate area, transforming what was a vacant run-down site for over 20 years, into a modern office that’s helping Brighton businesses grow and expand.”

Richard Pollins, Managing Partner, at DMH Stallard said: “We’re proud to be building upon our presence in the City of Brighton, which will be home to over 100 employees, in a sustainable and prestigious office building which will create a dynamic, modern space for our teams in this thriving City.

Our presence in the City of Brighton dates right back to the 1970s. Our position as Sussex’s leading, unrivalled law firm enables us to attract the very best lawyers and talent to serve our clients now and for the future.”

Acting on behalf of the landlord MRP as letting agent, James Bryant, Director at Stiles Harold Williams adds: “We're thrilled to witness esteemed tenants like DMH Stallard choosing The Portland Building, showcasing their commitment to Brighton.

"The success in securing such levels of pre lets in this development reflects the city's allure for businesses and the rising demand for premium eco-conscious well-designed workspaces. The building's unrivalled location in the immediate North Laine area, combined with its sustainable features, underscores its appeal in Brighton's thriving market of which there is limited stock of Grade A accommodation providing large floorplates.“