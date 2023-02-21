Nando's is helping Worthing Soup Kitchen set up its own zero-food waste cafe, about a mile away from the South African chain's new restaurant in the town centre.

Electricians from Nando's have taken a break from working on the former Laura Ashley site in the Montague Centre to help the charity SHOUT WSK, which runs Worthing Soup Kitchen and Street Homeless Outreach, at its new premises in Tarring Road.

Khristina McCormack, founder of SHOUT WSK, said: "We have had Nando's working with us to help with all things electrical in our hub. I would like to say thank you in recognition of their good deed."

SHOUT WSK formed a charity partnership with Nando’s, the international restaurant chain renowned worldwide for its flame-grilled PERi-PERi chicken, after Khristina was contacted through Fareshare ahead of it opening in Worthing.

Nando's electricians working at the new SHOUT WSK hub in Worthing

Khristina said: "This has been an amazing connection to have made. Jo White from Nando’s headquarters visited our premises in Tarring Road after a phone call and asked what help we needed to get open. I immediately said electricians – and within two days, the Nando’s electrician team had visited and bought all the items needed to finish off our electrics.

"They also are replacing the industrial fan which had got rusted due to water leaking in from the outside, which is another requirement to get the gas certification. They have completed all electrical work from installing an emergency alarm in our disabled toilet to plugs, sockets and lighting.

"I cannot thank them enough. They say actions speak louder than words and in this case it most certainly did. We will soon have our EICR report all thanks to the Nando’s team! I hope you will join us in giving them a big welcome to Worthing as they most certainly have lit up our world."