Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With over 300 aircraft in easyJet’s fleet and 90 million passengers a year, the engineering team works hard in the background to ensure everything runs smoothly.

Every year, easyJet recruits apprentices to become CAT A Licenced Aircraft Engineers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allowing apprentices to earn while they learn, this apprenticeship programme provides a hands-on experience lasting two years – preparing potential candidates for a full-time career as a valued member of easyJet’s engineering team.

Easyjet engineer apprenticeship scheme engineer Sara Walsh working on an aircraft engine at easyjet Headquarters, Hangar 89, Luton Airport. Picture by Tim Anderson

The programme, which is a fully funded programme consists of two phases.

In the first nine months, apprentices will complete a CAT A1 training course at easyJet’s Luton training academy or Kemble Airport and have to take exams each month.

During CAT A1 training, easyJet will also cover costs for subsistence and accommodation – one of few airline operators to do so in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between months 10 and 24, candidates will continue their hands-on learning experience by working full-time night shifts at easyJet’s Hangars in Luton or Gatwick where they’ll be able to build practical knowledge of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (UKCAA) and European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part-66 Category A1 modules.

Once completed, these vital steps signal the completion of the apprenticeship by granting apprentices the official title of a licenced mechanic, with the possibility to progress to licensed engineer in the future.

Recruits will also earn a real salary from day one, accompanied by a whole host of benefits.

Jane Storm, group people director at easyJet said: “This is a great opportunity for budding aviation enthusiasts who enjoy working in a team and have varied interpersonal skills and wish to advance in the world of engineering whilst getting a first-hand experience of living the orange spirit at easyJet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As the aviation industry continues to go from strength to strength, we are always looking to grow our diverse engineering team which is an integral function for our fleet of aircraft.

“Not only will candidates get the chance to grow and flourish professionally on the job – but they will also have the option to work at an airport close to their home where possible, one of the many advantages of easyJet’s growing network.”