National Apprenticeship Week: McDonald's reaches 20,000 apprentices, including those in Brighton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s has been offering award-winning apprenticeships for more than 18 years and continues to invest in the programme, with more than 20 different programmes available for employees across the country. The brand incorporated apprenticeships into its sustainability commitments and is looking for more than 600 to join the programme this year - a goal McDonald’s is reaffirming this National Apprenticeship Week.

Available in restaurants in local communities across the country, apprenticeships combine workplace training with studying, and 2023 saw more than 1,000 McDonald’s employees undertake nationally recognised qualifications across the year. It’s a great option for those looking to earn while they learn, and with a dedicated mentor assigned at the beginning of their journey, apprentices are fully supported throughout the programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McDonald’s is also announcing the launch of its brand-new internal Apprenticeship Awards, where the incredible achievements of stand-out apprentices and mentors will be celebrated at a special awards ceremony later this year.

Brighton Shift Manager Harry Garrard

James Thorne, SVP, Chief People Officer at McDonald’s UK & Ireland, said: “We’re incredibly proud of our long history of offering apprenticeships at McDonald’s, and want to encourage even more people to take advantage of our award-winning programmes. I’ve seen just how beneficial apprenticeships can be when it comes to personal growth and career progression, and hope that the launch of the McDonald’s Apprenticeship Awards will inspire people to choose a scheme that will help them realise their full potential.”

One local apprentice, Harry Garrard, who took part in the Level 3 Hospitality Supervisor apprenticeship programme at Brighton McDonald’s restaurant, shares how the experience helped him to progress in his career and developed his confidence.

Harry Garrard from the McDonald’s Brighton restaurant commented: “Working at McDonald's has given me options I just didn't have before, and I'm already using the new skills I’ve developed in my role. My family, friends and teammates are really behind me and my long-term goal is to become a confident and empowering Shift Leader at Brighton one day. I was unsure if I wanted to do the apprenticeship at first, however after speaking with my management team, and getting advice from others at the Brighton McDonald’s restaurant, they all made me feel confident to just go for it and I’m so glad I did."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’d say the biggest help I received was from my people team and Business Manager as they were, and continue to be, incredibly supportive of my work. I was also assigned a mentor, Warranan, on the first day of my apprenticeship, who has been a huge support and helped develop my confidence throughout my journey."

Yas Turen, who owns and operates six McDonald’s restaurants across Sussex including Brighton, said: “It is vital that all my employees feel able to pursue their ambitions and we’re delighted to have been able to offer the flexibility Harry has needed to study and complete his apprenticeship.

“The team and I are hugely proud of Harry, and I hope to see more of our people take advantage of the learning and development programmes McDonald’s has to offer. We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to gain experience and grow, and we're committed to providing our employees with the support they need to succeed."