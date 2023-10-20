Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chichester Shutters, based in West Stoke in Chichester, was announced as the winner of the Best Family Business award in front of hundreds of people at the awards ceremony.

The occasion was held at Birmingham’s ICC on Monday, October 19, and was hosted by comedian Hugh Dennis. The event is the highlight of the annual ‘Getting and Keeping Customers Convention’ run by the business growth specialists Entrepreneurs Circle and attracts over 1000 visitors every year.

Chichester Shutters was started by father and son team John and Sam Dunster in 1999. Today, there are still two generations involved in the business with Sam’s partner, daughter, son and cousin all on-board.

Mr Dunster said: “I am absolutely over the moon to have won the Best Family Business Award! Just to be named a finalist alongside such an impressive line-up of other family businesses from across the UK was an honour in itself, but to win really is the icing on the cake!

“We couldn’t have won this award without the incredible team we have in place, both family and non-family members, who always go above and beyond to provide the customer service that we all wish for.”