PureGym opened its doors in Hampden Retail Park off Marshall Road with a special opening at midday.;

An application was first submitted in June 2022 to bring the chain to Eastbourne in the site where Mothercare used to be.

A spokepserson for PureGym said: "With more and more people recognising the benefits of exercise for their physical and mental health, we are thrilled to be opening another state of the art, 24/7 fitness facility which members can use around the clock to enhance their overall wellbeing. We look forward to welcoming new members through our doors.”

On the gym's website it says it will have more than 220 pieces of equipment, 50kg dumbbells, air-conditioning and personal trainers.

The chain has 383 gyms across the UK and the current closest branches are both in Brighton, in North Road and London Road.

