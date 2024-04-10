Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Red Deer in Horsham, owned by Heartwood, will now cater to our four-legged friends with its new lineup of drinks, treats and dinners.

All 23 Heartwood locations across England will play host to the menu tailored specifically for canine companions.

Additionally, to celebrate the launch, Heartwood is introducing ‘Yappy Hour’ – which gives dogs a free puptail with any dog dinner bowl purchase made by their humans.

A pub in West Sussex is launching a new menu just for dogs ahead of National Pet Day. Photo: Frankie Julian

Launching on April 11, Yappy Hour will occur Monday to Friday until Friday, April 26 at all Heartwood Inns from 4pm to 6pm.

The Yappy Hour drinks menu features two refreshing puptails specially crafted for dogs – the Bark Brew and the Paw Star Martini – made with tasty dog-friendly ingredients.

These tail-wagging concoctions are perfect for keeping pups cool and hydrated throughout the season.

As for the dinner menu, dogs can now indulge in a range of flavourful and nutritious dishes made with high-quality ingredients from canine hospitality partner Sir Woofchester.

The new menu items include a 'roast dinner bowl’ featuring a chicken drumstick chew with sausage, peas and carrots on a bed of chicken and the 'fish and chips' consisting of dried sprats, sweet potato fries, peas and a bed of salmon and trout.

Humans will also be excited to see a fresh seasonal à la carte Spring menu launching in tandem with the pup spread. The new menu features a range of vibrant dishes such as beetroot terrine, dressed Devon crab as well as slow cooked duck leg and pea and mint ravioli. Guests can toast to their dogs with a ‘Blood Orange Paloma’ or ‘Lanson Père et Fils Champagne’.

Joanna Richardson, marketing director at Heartwood Collection, said: "Our four-legged guests are an integral part of our community, and we wanted to celebrate their role in the community and in our pubs. Our new dog menu is not only about providing delicious treats for dogs but also fostering a sense of camaraderie among pet owners. It's a chance for everyone to come together, relax, and enjoy some quality time with their four-legged companions."

In addition to the puptails and dinners, new snacks for pups will also include ‘Sunday Roast’ hand baked lamb and mint bones, ‘Bark Bangers’ mini chicken sausage treats and ‘Bark Burgers’ beef patties with cheese.

From mouth-watering treats to savoury meals, each item on the menu is made with the highest quality ingredients to ensure a tail-wagging dining experience for every canine guest.

Bookings are now open for room and dining reservations.