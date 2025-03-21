National Supported Internship Day 2025: Maldron Brighton and Team Domenica champion inclusive employment

In the UK, only 4.8% of people with learning disabilities are in paid work (NHS Digital, 2024). Brighton-based charity Team Domenica are here to change this. Since opening in 2016, 80% of their young people have found meaningful employment through their Supported Internship Programme.

A supported internship is an extended, accessible work placement where candidates develop the skills and confidence needed to secure meaningful employment and thrive. Team Domenica’s tailored approach ensures that each internship matches the candidate’s skills, interests, and ambitions with the needs of the employer. Candidates receive on-the-job training with a Team Domenica Job Coach, whilst also developing their skills at the charity’s training centre and non-profit cafés (Café Domenica).

Olly’s Story: Thriving at Maldron Hotel Brighton

23-year-old candidate Olly is currently completing a supported internship at the recently opened Maldron Hotel in Brighton. Since starting his placement, he’s gained confidence, developed new skills, and become a valued member of the team. Working in the breakfast room, Olly clears plates, clean tables and assists guests – a role he particularly enjoys.

He says: “I’m really proud of myself for all the work I’m doing here. The team is really nice, I like them. And I like my Job Coaches. My favourite task is clearing tables and talking to the customers because we have interesting conversations.”

Olly’s enthusiasm has been recognised by his team and guests alike, with many leaving positive reviews on public platforms such as Trip Advisor:

“We just returned from a one night stay at this lovely hotel and everything was exceptional. […] At breakfast we were lucky enough to meet a lovely young man called Olly. He was amazing; he was polite, kind and attentive. He is a credit to the hotel!!!”

A Win-Win for Businesses

Maldron Brighton is proud to work with Team Domenica to create opportunities for young people with learning disabilities. They’ve truly embraced supported internships, with the programme having a positive impact for Olly, his colleagues and the wider local community. Isabel, HR Manager at Maldron Brighton, highlights how working with Olly has benefited the hotel:

“Having Olly with us has been really rewarding. Not only in relation to his own journey, but in the overall sense of inclusion and diversity he fosters in our workplace.

Other companies might hesitate to get involved – worried that an internship would be extra work – but Team Domenica’s support makes it easy. As a team, and as a company, it has really made us evaluate how we think and how we train. The programme’s impact is clear. We look forward to continuing this partnership and seeing even more success stories unfold.”

If you’re a business wanting to learn more about internship opportunities, please contact: [email protected]

