National Trust has confirmed that it has taken down the front section of the building at the Birling Gap hotel that used to house the café due to safety fears over the continually eroding cliffs.

The Birling Gap Hotel is within the property known as Crowlink, Birling Gap and Belle Tout, which is owned by The National Trust.

The National Trust plans to move its café and visitor centre to the rear of the building and has plans for the rest of the west wing of the building to be demolished.

Rock falls have closed Birling Gap Beach several times this year.

A National Trust spokeswoman said: “Through the course of this year we’ve been moving our café and visitor centre to the rear of the building, so that we can adapt to coastal change here and continue to welcome visitors to the café here.

"The final part of the process is taking place now, to take down the front of the building and keep it safe from future storms and cliff erosion. The building has the same footprint as before, with just the front section removed.

“The visitor building here at Birling Gap sits on a shoreline that's constantly changing due to rising sea levels, erosion and weathering.

"These natural processes have been occurring for centuries and have shaped Birling Gap and the Seven Sisters that are seen here today. The National Trust takes a long-term view to planning for the future by working with these coastal processes where possible.”

Birling Gap Cafe is dangerously close to the cliff edge due to coastal erosion and is being demolished (Photo by Jon Rigby)

