Nationwide Building Society’s Burgess Hill branch in Church Road celebrated the 50th anniversary since it opened in the town on Wednesday (June 21).

Erick Mushambi, branch manager, said: “My team and I are very happy to be celebrating 50 years of our branch being open, serving the Burgess Hill community along with surrounding areas.

“We look forward to celebrating 50 more years of supporting our members with their financial needs doing more work with local charities and going into schools for financial education to the future of Burgess Hill.”

Mid Sussex MP Mims Davies visited the branch recently. She said: “A thriving local branch which is attracting new customers from the area; it has great commitments to the community with current outreach projects to local schools teaching students financial awareness and collections for local causes.

Staff at the Burgess Hill branch of Nationwide celebrate 50 years of the company being in the town. (Picture: Steve Robards/National World)

“It was good to hear about their commitments to their members with the help and advice they provide and how they can keep their branches open and buoyant with their community endeavours and face to face support.