A developer has put forward plans to create new apartments by converting the upper floors of the Natwest bank in Hastings.

In a series of applications submitted to Hastings Borough Council, a developer is seeking permission to create four apartments by converting the second and third floors of Bank Chambers, the Grade II listed Natwest building at 28 Havelock Road.

There are four applications in total; two for planning permission and two applications for listed building consent. Those applications propose two similar schemes, with the only major difference being the number of bedrooms to be provided in one of the third-floor apartments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The proposals come after developers, through an application submitted in 2021, secured prior approval to convert the same site into five apartments.

Natwest Hastings. (Image via Google Maps)

While this prior approval would effectively offer a fall-back position, the developer argues both of the new proposals would provide better alternatives.

In papers submitted as part of the applications, a spokesman for the developer said: “This application is a significant improvement on the former permitted application (HS/PA/21/005), whilst providing essential additional residential accommodation within the town centre.

“There are no concerns in relation to effects on highways, noise, light levels, land contamination or flood risk as a result of this application.

“The utilisation of the second floor as a four-bedroom flat and the proposed additional windows to the second floor rear areas of the site building is a more proficient use of the available floor space, enabling more attractive and utilitarian dwellings, maintaining a varied and comprehensive mix of flat size and comprehensive occupancy.”