New bar confirms when it will open in Eastbourne town centre

A unique bar in Eastbourne town centre has announced that it will welcome its first customers this week.
By Jacob Panons
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:31 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 14:32 BST

Shotz in Langney Road is opening on Friday, September 1, at 7pm.

The bar, which has been founded by Charlie Mills and Dawid Filipkowski, will have 115 different types of shots with some being shaken or layered.

Mr Mills said: “I am ecstatic. I cannot wait, all of us can’t. All of my friends are really excited as well.”

He added: “It has been smooth sailing to be honest. We haven’t had any massive problems or anything like that.”

The co-owner explained that he wanted to welcome customers when the bar was ‘perfect’.

Mr Mills, who got the idea for the bar after seeing a similar business in Poland, had said: “There is nowhere like it in East or West Sussex.”

He added: “It is going to change the nightlife in Eastbourne completely.”

The bar will be open from Monday-Saturday between around 6pm and midnight.

