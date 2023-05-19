A new beauty and tanning company has celebrated the launch of its new shop in Eastbourne.

The Sunshine Co. has celebrated the opening of its new store in Eastbourne following its launch on May 15.

Following the opening the company spoke of its excitement at its launch in the town.

In a statement a spokesperson for the company said: “Complete with seven brand new tanning beds, including our Hyper-Premium P9 bed, we are ready to bring the ultimate tanning experience and the very best results to Eastbourne.

“To celebrate the opening of our Eastbourne salon, we are offering free sunbeds every day until Friday 26th May, as well as 50 per cent off courses and bottles!

“Head down now to try out one of our brand new tanning beds, including our Hyper-Premium P9 bed. We are ready to bring the ultimate tanning experience and the very best results to Eastbourne