New beauty salon comes to Eastbourne with special guest Dame Kelly Holmes

A beauty salon coming to Eastbourne will open this week with special guest and customer Dame Kelly Holmes.

By India Wentworth
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 12:14pm

Hampson Beauty Clinic already has two branches in Kent. Now the third branch is coming to Grove Road in Eastbourne.

A spokesperson for the clinics said: “Over the years, we have expanded into two (now three) fully established beauty clinics offering everything from nail, beauty, eyebrows and eyelash treatments to luxury massages, permanent hair removal and aesthetic treatments. We offer all things beauty!”

Last year the business won a silver award for ‘Beauty Salon of the Year’ at the Kent Health & Beauty Awards.

The Eastbourne site will open at 6pm on Thursday (March 16) with special guest Dame Kelly Holmes. Holmes had her nails done by the team for The Jonathan Ross Show last October.

There’s goodie bags for the first 20 people who arrive at the opening night, as well as discounts on offer.

New beauty salon comes to Eastbourne with special guest Dame Kelly Holmes (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)
Hampson Beauty Clinic team - Beth Alexander (left) and Natlee Wheeler
Hampson Beauty Clinic team: Maria Hammond, Nicola Simpson, Maria Cramp
