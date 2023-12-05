New BrewDog London Gatwick Airport bar opens for business with exclusive airport beer

BrewDog Gatwick opened its doors on December 4 and is bringing a wide range of craft beers, fantastic food and a touch of excitement to departing passengers.

The bar is packed full of epic features: Zoom rooms to take those last-minute work calls, a photobooth to capture pre-holiday fun, and a game-zone kitted out with an Xbox and PlayStation to help pass the time whilst waiting to board a flight.

For those looking for a pre-flight pint, holidaymakers are spoilt for choice. The Scottish brewery has 20 taps pouring a variety of the finest craft beer including BrewDog Headliners, such as Lost Lager, Wing Man, Punk IPA and an all-new London Gatwick exclusive, Flight Squad.

Also on offer will be curated guest beer taps, Wonderland cocktails, BrewDog Distilling Co. Spirits, Hawkes Cider and a wide selection of wine, as well as the famous ‘Press for Beer’ buttons – a feature of BrewDog’s high street locations.

BrewDog has officially opened its newest bar in London Gatwick’s North Terminal. Pictures contributed

BrewDog hasn’t cut any corners on the food either, bringing its famous chicken wings to the menu as well as another London Gatwick exclusive: smashed patty melts, featuring the brewery’s classic combination of The Patriot and Buffalo Chicken.

The breakfast menu – available until midday – includes breakfast burgers and loaded flatbreads through to smoothie bowls, with plenty of vegan and vegetarian choices too.

CEO and captain of BrewDog, James Watt, said; “We’re so excited to be opening our new epic bar at London Gatwick, bringing awesome food, beer and entertainment to North Terminal departures.

“With games consoles, a photobooth, and mega selection of food and drink to enjoy, this might just be the first time airline passengers will actively want their flight to be delayed!”

The bar features Zoom rooms for those last-minute calls, a photobooth, and a game-zone kitted out with an Xbox and PlayStation to help pass the time in the departures lounge

The Gatwick location was opened in partnership with SSP Group, a leading operator of food and beverage outlets at travel locations worldwide.

Jonathan Pollard, chief commercial officer, London Gatwick said: “We are delighted to welcome BrewDog to London Gatwick, being their first major airport bar in England.

“BrewDog is an incredibly popular brand and, consistent with our objective of offering more choice that our passengers will love, will no doubt prove to be a real hit from opening!

“The menu has a fantastic range of food and drink for passengers to enjoy before jetting off, while the Zoom pods, photo booth and Game Zone provide a real point of difference and ensure there really is something for everyone.

It also offers an exclusive London Gatwick beer, Flight Squad, which is one of 20 taps on draft

“I’m certain BrewDog will prove a popular addition to the North Terminal and passengers will enjoy sampling the Gatwick exclusives, as well as everything else BrewDog has to offer.”