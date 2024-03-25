The Stop Eastbourne, will open its doors in the town in the former site of Elite Lettings and Property Management at 5 Gildredge Road. Picture: Google Maps

The Stop Eastbourne, will open its doors in the town in the former site of Elite Lettings and Property Management at 5 Gildredge Road.

Run by Ms Laura Bruno, the company will offer a variety of hot drinks for residents to enjoy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson for the shop said: "Our aim is to be able to provide a quick coffee service to the community who relies on bus services.

“Especially because we are planning to open very early in the morning

“These are difficult times for everyone and it’s not easy at all to set up a business, but the worse thing we could ever do, is to lose hope and just accept that we cannot grow because of the huge economic challenges that we have to survive.

"There is always a chance to grow for everyone: as long as you are able to sacrifice yourself, develop your strengths and work on your weaknesses to achieve your goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The café is aiming to open in the near future and has also tried to allay resident’s fears of it being another in a long list of coffee shops in the town.

The shop added: “We do believe that there is enough market for both of us as it’s right by Poppyseed.

"It’s not about a competition: they will keep having their market with their strengths and we will have ours.

“More coffee shops means that the town is growing. It would be very sad if we would see only shops closing and none opening.