Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
46 minutes ago Eurovision Grand Final performances announced including Sam Ryder
Less than a minute ago Sunak under investigation over alleged failure to declare interest
10 minutes ago Police officer charged with rape while on duty
43 minutes ago King Charles and Prince Harry hold ‘peace talks’ ahead of coronation
44 minutes ago Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning after brother’s conviction
45 minutes ago Birds Eye recalls item after ‘manufacturing error’ health concerns
Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, HailshamProposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham
Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham

New care home could be coming to Hailsham

A proposal has been submitted for a new care home in Hailsham.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 12:09 BST

Last month Wealden District Council (WDC) received a planning application from Signature Care Hailsham Limited to build a new care home with associated landscaping, amenity space and parking with vehicular access from Marshfoot Lane.

The application says that the proposed care home would be on the land between 131 and 145 Marshfoot Lane, if approved.

The site is currently a vacant paddock, according to the proposal.

If the application was to be approved the care home would have 3,364 square metres of gross internal floorspace with 62 rooms.

The proposal also outlines a plan for 17 car parking spaces, one disability parking space, six cycle parking spaces, and one ‘ambulance/delivery bay’ space to be built if the proposal if approved.

The application says that the home is planning to employ 40 full time and 40 part time employees.

READ THIS:

Dogs for adoption in Sussex: These 22 adorable dogs are looking for loving homes

In pictures: The most famous Bluebell walk in Sussex

Paul O’Grady’s funeral to take place at a wildlife park near Kent home - surrounded by the animals he loved

Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham

1. Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham

Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham Photo: Wealden District Council

Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham

2. Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham

Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham Photo: Wealden District Council

Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham

3. Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham

Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham Photo: Wealden District Council

Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham

4. Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham

Proposed new care home in Marshfoot Lane, Hailsham Photo: Wealden District Council

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:HailshamWealden District CouncilDogsSussexKent