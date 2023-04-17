New care home could be coming to Hailsham

A proposal has been submitted for a new care home in Hailsham.

Last month Wealden District Council (WDC) received a planning application from Signature Care Hailsham Limited to build a new care home with associated landscaping, amenity space and parking with vehicular access from Marshfoot Lane.

The application says that the proposed care home would be on the land between 131 and 145 Marshfoot Lane, if approved.

The site is currently a vacant paddock, according to the proposal.

If the application was to be approved the care home would have 3,364 square metres of gross internal floorspace with 62 rooms.

The proposal also outlines a plan for 17 car parking spaces, one disability parking space, six cycle parking spaces, and one ‘ambulance/delivery bay’ space to be built if the proposal if approved.

The application says that the home is planning to employ 40 full time and 40 part time employees.

