New Chief Executive Officer at My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre
Avril brings over 20 years of experience in the charity sector, including time as Head of Fundraising and Communications at St. Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester from 2011 to 2016. Demonstrating exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to serving communities, she has also previously held two Chief Executive Officer roles in Tyne and Wear and Newcastle Upon Tyne. Her expertise, strategic vision, and dedication make her uniquely qualified to guide My Sisters’ House into its next phase of development.
Commenting on her appointment, Avril said: "Since stepping into the role of Acting CEO in March 2024, My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre has been an extraordinary organisation to be part of. Supporting women and championing their voices within the local community has been an incredibly humbling and rewarding experience. I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead My Sisters’ House into its next chapter and continue building on its remarkable legacy."
As we welcome Avril, we also extend our sincere gratitude to outgoing CEO, Lucy Budge, who led My Sisters’ House with passion and dedication from 2022. Lucy’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the organisation’s mission, and her impact will be remembered. While she will be greatly missed, we wish her every success as she embarks on the next chapter of her journey.
My Sisters’ House remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women and delivering essential support services to the community.