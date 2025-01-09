New Chief Executive Officer at My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre is pleased to announce the appointment of Avril Robinson as it’s new Chief Executive Officer. Following her tenure as Acting CEO since March 2024, Avril formally appointed the position on 31st December 2024.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Avril brings over 20 years of experience in the charity sector, including time as Head of Fundraising and Communications at St. Wilfrid’s Hospice in Chichester from 2011 to 2016. Demonstrating exceptional leadership and a steadfast commitment to serving communities, she has also previously held two Chief Executive Officer roles in Tyne and Wear and Newcastle Upon Tyne. Her expertise, strategic vision, and dedication make her uniquely qualified to guide My Sisters’ House into its next phase of development.

Commenting on her appointment, Avril said: "Since stepping into the role of Acting CEO in March 2024, My Sisters’ House Women’s Centre has been an extraordinary organisation to be part of. Supporting women and championing their voices within the local community has been an incredibly humbling and rewarding experience. I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead My Sisters’ House into its next chapter and continue building on its remarkable legacy."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As we welcome Avril, we also extend our sincere gratitude to outgoing CEO, Lucy Budge, who led My Sisters’ House with passion and dedication from 2022. Lucy’s leadership has been instrumental in advancing the organisation’s mission, and her impact will be remembered. While she will be greatly missed, we wish her every success as she embarks on the next chapter of her journey.

My Sisters’ House remains steadfast in its commitment to empowering women and delivering essential support services to the community.