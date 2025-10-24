New closing date announced for Hailsham Poundland

A new date has been announced for the closure of Poundland in Hailsham.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, the retailer has announced that the shop will now close on Sunday, November 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Poundland confirmed that an ‘extensive’ closing down sale will continue until the shop’s closure.

A new date has been announced for the closure of Poundland in Hailsham. Picture: Google Street View

Poundland’s UK retail manager Darren MacDonald said: “We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we’re determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers. These special reductions, on top of the value we offer day-in-day-out across our wider network, will help us leave locations like Hailsham with pride.

"And when our doors close, we’ll look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we’ll continue to operate right across the UK."