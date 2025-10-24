New closing date announced for Hailsham Poundland
On October 16, Poundland had stated that the store, at units 3-6 at The Quintins shopping centre, would close on Wednesday, October 29.
However, the retailer has announced that the shop will now close on Sunday, November 2.
A spokesperson for Poundland confirmed that an ‘extensive’ closing down sale will continue until the shop’s closure.
Poundland’s UK retail manager Darren MacDonald said: “We know how disappointing it is when we leave a store, but before we close our doors for a final time, we’re determined to say goodbye by offering even more amazing value to customers. These special reductions, on top of the value we offer day-in-day-out across our wider network, will help us leave locations like Hailsham with pride.
"And when our doors close, we’ll look forward to welcoming customers to one of the hundreds of Poundland stores we’ll continue to operate right across the UK."