New cocktail bar opens in Eastbourne

A new cocktail bar in Eastbourne has celebrated its opening in the town with a launch event on May 5.

By Sam Pole
Published 18th May 2023, 14:35 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 14:36 BST

B-one Eastbourne has opened in the town this month at a special launch event on Friday, May 5 and offered a special discount to its first customers.

The new bar is at 114 South Street – the previous home of Club 97 which had previously closed down.

The new bar offers many deals including happy hours as well as as special offers on selected drinks at the venue.

Sprits start off at £9 and offer a variety of drinks, from Old Fashioned’s, Long Island Iced Tea’s, Tequila Sunrise’s and many more.

The bar also offers non-alcoholic mocktails from £5

A spokesperson for the bar said: “We are open everyday from 1pm until late, so whether you fancy some after work drinks or have that weekend feeling early, we have the right drinks for you!”