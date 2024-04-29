Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Londis will operate from 104-106 Seaside, the former site of The Pastry Shop which had closed down.

A spokesperson for Londis said: “Our groundbreaking Londis concept store has arrived, bringing you the finest in convenience shopping! Discover our exclusive beer cave, chill with Costa ice-cold delights, sip on bubble tea bliss, indulge in Skwishee slush, treat yourself to freshly baked goodies, Dunkin’ Donuts, and a whole lot more.

“Join us as we redefine convenience in Eastbourne.”

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...