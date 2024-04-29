New convenience store to open in Eastbourne
Londis will operate from 104-106 Seaside, the former site of The Pastry Shop which had closed down.
A spokesperson for Londis said: “Our groundbreaking Londis concept store has arrived, bringing you the finest in convenience shopping! Discover our exclusive beer cave, chill with Costa ice-cold delights, sip on bubble tea bliss, indulge in Skwishee slush, treat yourself to freshly baked goodies, Dunkin’ Donuts, and a whole lot more.
“Join us as we redefine convenience in Eastbourne.”
There are more than 2,000 Londis stores in the United Kingdom, including many in East and West Sussex.
