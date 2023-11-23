New Costa Coffee store opens in Chichester
The new store will be located in Tesco Extra, Fishbourne Road, and will offer digital menu boards, comfortable indoor seating and feature walls, and ‘boasts a welcoming and modern look’ according to the company.
Creating eleven new jobs, the store team members are committed to delivering exceptional service and look forward to welcoming the local community. With Christmas just around the corner, Costa Coffee will be on hand to provide a moment of calm thanks to its recently launched Festive menu, so customers can enjoy a taste of Christmas with the new Sticky Toffee or Roasted Hazel range.
Customers can also recycle their takeaway cups in store, whilst a new Rinse & Refill station allows customer to refill water bottles to reduce plastic waste.
Matthew Cyprus, Regional Operations Director, Costa Coffee said: “We’re excited to be opening at Tesco Chichester Fishbourne, helping to make customers’ shopping experience that little bit better. The new Costa Coffee store is the ideal destination to relax with friends and family, or for those looking for a peaceful moment after making an early start on Christmas shopping! We look forward for shoppers, locals and visitors alike to enjoy the new store next week.”
Furthermore, the store team members will be actively participating in fundraising efforts for the Costa Foundation.
Costa Coffee is also celebrating the grand opening of the new store in Tesco Chichester Fishbourne on November 25 by giving customers the chance to win big.
With instant prizes up for grabs, as well as samples of Costa Coffee’s new scrumptious Festive drinks.