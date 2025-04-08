The Darts Den, run by co-owners Jake Maynard and Kai Field, opened its doors to customers in South Street on Saturday, April 5.

The shop offers customers ‘a try before you buy darts system with three lanes, as well as offering all things darts related, including darts, boards, lights, stems, flights and accessories as well as being a community hub for any level player, from beginners to pros.

The Darts Den also offers a room to rent hourly, allowing players to use a ‘Target Omni auto scoring system’ which automatically counts and calculates the score, so you don’t have to while you play.

Co-owner Jake said that after visiting a darts shop in Bexhill, he wanted to offer services and products to darts fans across the whole of Sussex so that they wouldn’t have to travel as far to get their darts fill.

He said: “We went to a shop that’s also close in Bexhill and found it quite small as well as relatively far away from us.

"Darts has become such a popular sport so we thought that we could find a gap in the market and open up the first darts shop in Eastbourne.

“This shop is also good for any darts fans in West Sussex as the closest darts shop from Eastbourne, apart from Bexhill, is Portsmouth or London, so now, people across Sussex including Brighton now have somewhere to go.

"We also want to try and help the younger kids, we have a couple of people already come down most days and enjoy themselves at our shop.”

1 . New darts shop opens its doors in Eastbourne New darts shop opens its doors in Eastbourne Photo: Staff

2 . New darts shop opens its doors in Eastbourne New darts shop opens its doors in Eastbourne Photo: Staff

3 . New darts shop opens its doors in Eastbourne New darts shop opens its doors in Eastbourne Photo: Staff