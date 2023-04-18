Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Mischa Barton to join rebooted Neighbours Amazon series
1 hour ago Bebe Rexha is bringing her groundbreaking tour to the UK
2 hours ago Climate activists to ‘step up’ disruption if ultimatums are not met
3 hours ago BBC confirms Waterloo Road return
3 hours ago Neighbours star dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’
3 hours ago SNP treasurer Colin Beattie arrested by police

New delicatessen and café opens in Eastbourne

A new delicatessen and café has opened in Eastbourne, offering a variety of tasty treats for residents to enjoy.

By Sam Pole
Published 18th Apr 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 11:03 BST

Duke’s Delicatessen and Café opened its doors on Tuesday, April 11 on Terminus Road after previously operating in the Enterprise Centre.

The independent store offers a variety of food and drink as well as specialty items as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The store is also applying for an alcohol licence to offer even more to its customers.

Most Popular
A new delicatessen and café has opened in Eastbourne, offering a variety of tasty treats for residents to enjoy.A new delicatessen and café has opened in Eastbourne, offering a variety of tasty treats for residents to enjoy.
A new delicatessen and café has opened in Eastbourne, offering a variety of tasty treats for residents to enjoy.

A spokesperson for Duke’s Delicatessen and Café said: “We are extremely happy with the move to Terminus Road. It's wonderful to see so many of our regular customers continue to support us and to meet all the new ones.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We have increased our delicatessen side of the business, offering a large selection of specialist items as well as brands we all know and love.

“We are currently applying for a alcohol licence which we hope will allow us to increase our offering even further.”