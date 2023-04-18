A new delicatessen and café has opened in Eastbourne, offering a variety of tasty treats for residents to enjoy.

Duke’s Delicatessen and Café opened its doors on Tuesday, April 11 on Terminus Road after previously operating in the Enterprise Centre.

The independent store offers a variety of food and drink as well as specialty items as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store is also applying for an alcohol licence to offer even more to its customers.

A new delicatessen and café has opened in Eastbourne, offering a variety of tasty treats for residents to enjoy.

A spokesperson for Duke’s Delicatessen and Café said: “We are extremely happy with the move to Terminus Road. It's wonderful to see so many of our regular customers continue to support us and to meet all the new ones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have increased our delicatessen side of the business, offering a large selection of specialist items as well as brands we all know and love.