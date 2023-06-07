A new dental practice has opened its doors in Eastbourne.

David Neal Dental opened in Langney Shopping Centre on Saturday, June 3.

A spokesperson for the new dental practice said: “We’re delighted to announce are doors are now open and we’re ready to take bookings.

“It's been an a pleasure to meet all those who have come along to see us today”

David Neal Dental is a group of family-owned practices founded by two brothers, Doctors Michael and Anthony Zybutz.

The brothers currently have four practices, David Neal Langport, in Somerset, David Neal Northampton and David Neal Eastbourne all offer private dentistry.

The practice in Hastings offers both private and NHS dental care.

