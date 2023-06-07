NationalWorldTV
New dental practice opens in Eastbourne

A new dental practice has opened its doors in Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 7th Jun 2023, 07:54 BST
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 08:12 BST

David Neal Dental opened in Langney Shopping Centre on Saturday, June 3.

A spokesperson for the new dental practice said: “We’re delighted to announce are doors are now open and we’re ready to take bookings.

“It's been an a pleasure to meet all those who have come along to see us today”

A new dentist has opened its doors in Eastbourne.A new dentist has opened its doors in Eastbourne.
David Neal Dental is a group of family-owned practices founded by two brothers, Doctors Michael and Anthony Zybutz.

The brothers currently have four practices, David Neal Langport, in Somerset, David Neal Northampton and David Neal Eastbourne all offer private dentistry.

The practice in Hastings offers both private and NHS dental care.

All the practices offer a wide range of general, restorative and cosmetic treatments with the dental practice ‘committed to bringing healthier mouths and teeth, and more beautiful smiles, to every member of your family – whatever their needs.’

