New Eastbourne restaurant and café to come to Eastbourne seafront

A new seafront restaurant and café in Eastbourne is set to come to the town after being given ‘the greenlight’

By Sam Pole
Published 21st Apr 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 10:49 BST

‘Glass House’, a new restaurant and café, which will be located at the Redoubt Gardens, has been given the greenlight for development.

The restaurant and café will be built as part of a regeneration project of the pavilion building as well as the surrounding Redoubt Gardens into one project.

Modernising the café and rebuilding of the gardens on site is also one of the key aims of the project.

The first project of the redevelopment will be turning the Victorian booth in the Redoubt Gardens into a rejuvenated community food and drink hub.

Glass House’s website said: “Glass House will be the very best Eastbourne has to offer while remaining accessible to the community. It will showcase local produce and culture whilst allowing residents and visitors to enjoy the spectacular views of Eastbourne seafront, east of the pier.

“The food will be freshly cooked to order, modern British with a strong offer of locally caught seafood. We will operate a 25 mile menu using local suppliers from Eastbourne and Sussex. Our priority is to serve high quality local produce, which makes every visit special. With an innovative cocktail list, free trade coffee, fresh organic fruit juices and a conscientious wine list, there will be something for everyone.

"Lastly we would love to say an incredible thank you to everyone involved in this project so far, and express how excited we are to work with our future collaborators.”

