Saltrock opens in The Beacon tomorrow (Saturday, October 1) opposite Jack Wills. It’s a surfing brand that came from North Devon in the 1980s selling products for outdoor activities. The story started with two surfing brothers who came to England from South Africa. They started printing surf-inspired t-shirts in Cornwall and sold them out of the back of their car – Saltrock was born. Since then, the business has grown to more than 60 stores, an online site, and 100 wholesale accounts. This store is the 17th new site for Saltrock this year. A spokesperson for the brands says the products are ‘durable, wearable, practical, and comfortable, with bold graphics with attitude’.

Simon Lucas, Saltrock’s head of retail, said: “We are really excited about bringing Saltrock to The Beacon in Eastbourne, it is a perfect match for our brand heritage. We have a strong customer presence across the South East coast and when we were presented with this opportunity, in one of Sussex’s key shopping destinations, we jumped at the chance.”

Marie Clarke, head of brand and marketing, said: “This is a great step for the Saltrock brand. The new store environment celebrates the brand heritage while being relevant to each location. Our focus is on expanding our store estate, making sure Saltrock is accessible to as many new shoppers across the country as possible”.

Saltrock opens in Eastbourne tomorrow (photo from Saltrock)

For its first weekend (October 1-2), customers have the chance to win an exclusive goodie bag and a free gift with every purchase. Terms and conditions apply, please ask instore for details.

New fashion shop opens in Eastbourne tomorrow (photo from Saltrock)

