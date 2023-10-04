New fireworks shop to open in Crawley thanks to dynamic entrepreneurial duo

Crawley's business landscape is about to get a lot brighter, thanks to the dynamic entrepreneurial duo, Sarah Sypher and Justine Cutmore, who are set to open a dazzling new firework retail shop in the heart of Tilgate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Their venture – The Firework Outlet - promises to bring a spectacular array of fireworks and pyrotechnics to the community, just in time for the upcoming festivities.

The ambitious women, both from Caterham and passionate about fireworks, decided to turn their love for these dazzling displays into a business opportunity. Sarah and Justine, who both have a background in event décor and retail management, recognised the untapped potential in providing high-quality fireworks to residents and event organisers in Crawley and the surrounding areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located on Tilgate Parade, the shop is strategically positioned to cater to the needs of the local community. With a vibrant storefront adorned banners and eye-catching displays, it's hard to miss. Justine and Sarah have meticulously designed their store to be a one-stop destination for all things fireworks.

The Firework Outlet opens on Tilgate Parade on Sunday, October 15. Picture: submitted

Justine said: “The shop's inventory is nothing short of impressive, boasting a wide selection of fireworks from several manufacturers, including inexpensive selection packs to professional event displays. Whether you're planning a back garden celebration, a wedding, a corporate event, or just a fun night with friends, The Firework Outlet has something for everyone. Customers can expect not only a diverse range of products but also expert advice on safety and usage, making it a safe and enjoyable experience for all.”

The opening of The Firework Outlet is timely, with various events and celebrations lined up throughout the coming months. Whether it's Guy Fawkes Night, Divali, or New Year's Eve, residents can now source their fireworks locally and support a small local business.

Local authorities have fully reviewed the premises and provisions and the relevant licenses have been issued.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jstine added: “The Firework Outlet is not just about selling fireworks; it's about kindling the joy of celebration in the community. Sarah and I are excited to be a part of the Crawley business community and are eager to contribute to the town's festive atmosphere.”