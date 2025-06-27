New gym set to open at former Carpetright store, St Leonards

Established in 2008, with over 500 gyms across the UK, Denmark and Switzerland, Pure Gym is known for its affordable and no-contract membership, allowing gym users to leave at any time.

They offer a range of different memberships and claim that, regardless of your fitness goal, you will find everything you need at their gyms. They offer the latest gym equipment and a wide selection of exercise classes, all of which are included in the membership cost.

They say that the Hastings gym will be equipped with over 164 pieces of equipment, including free weights and fixed resistance machines, and will provide a safe environment for working out.

There is no official opening date yet, but it is expected to be in September, according to their website. When it officially launches, the gym will be open Monday through Friday from 6am to 10pm and on weekends from 8am to 8pm.

You can keep up to date at https://www.puregym.com/gyms/hastings/#membership-options

1 . Pure Gym Pure Gym will open in September 2025 at Bexhill Road Retail Park, St Leonards. Photo: JL

