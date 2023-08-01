A holiday in Gibraltar has led to a family setting up its own escape room complex in Hastings.

The Harrison family said the whole idea of the new entertainment business came as a result of visiting an escape room last December in the British Overseas Territory.

Dan Harrison and his partner Tracy often visited escape rooms in the UK, and they booked the family into an escape room in Gibraltar.

The family, comprising Rob, Dan, Donna, and Richard, who own Alfa Electric Ltd incorporating Avco Maintenance, recently bought larger premises at 4 Burgess Road.

Daniel Harrison and Donna Harrison at Captive Experiences Ltd. Picture: Contributed

This left the original unit at 14 Burgess Road empty.

Alfa is a long-standing family business in Hastings, formed in 1979, which now employs more than 30 staff.

Donna said: “The initial intention was to rent it out. However, after visiting the escape room the concept was born in using this building as an escape room."

Captive Experiences Ltd was then formed, with Dan Harrison, Donna Harrison, and Richard Harrison as directors.

Donna said: “It is anticipated that the creation of the escape rooms will create a further job vacancy and bring more entertainment to Hastings. It’s great for families, friends or company team-building events, as each room can has been designed for teams up to six people.

"The building lent itself to the formation of four twin room escape experiences. Drawings of the alterations were produced by the family and identified as Olde Customs Gaol, Amazon Jungle, 1930s heist room, with the fourth to be confirmed.”

An escape room is a game in which a team of players discover clues, solve puzzles, and complete tasks in one or more rooms in order to accomplish a specific goal in a limited amount of time.

The works to create the experiences started in March, a new reception area was formed, signage designed, and the rooms constructed.

In May the first rooms were fitted out, of which two are now completed and operational, namely the Olde Customs Gaol and Amazon Jungle ones. These were opened to the public on May 27.