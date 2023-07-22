A new hotel containing 98 rooms will be opening in full in Hastings soon.

Vive Hotel, in Havelock Road, which opened earlier this year with 49 studios, is based 200 metres from Hastings railway station and will contain a restaurant, unisex spa, a creche and playroom with fully-trained staff, owners said.

The hotel owners added that the new hotel is a collaboration between Jason Bull, former owner of the hotel Es Vive in Ibiza and it’s multi award-winning designer Sean Cochrane, who designed and evolved the hotel over several seasons.

Developers at Cochrane Design were given planning permission in October 2020 by Hastings Borough Council to change the former University of Brighton building in Havelock Road into student accommodation and an adjacent hotel.

The pandemic delayed the start of the development but work finally started in March last year.

The hotel launched a first phase of opening earlier this year, with 49 of its rooms currently available to book.

But the hotel will fully open with all 98 rooms available this October, owners said.

A spokesperson said: “Following the sale of Es Vive to Lionel Messi, the pair decided to collaborate once again on the south coast, after discovering a former university campus for sale in Hastings and intrigued by the renaissance in British coastal communities.

“The concept was simple - to create a stylish convergence between hotel and apartment; recognising that modern travellers want an ‘affordable luxury’ option, where experience counts and versatility matters.

“Working with the quirky architecture, Sean Cochrane completely reworked the layout to unify the building and create a thoughtful complex of facilities.

"The resulting first phase of 49 studio rooms are perfect for short or long stays; and fully equipped with luxury en-suite shower room, modern kitchenette, and desk area.

“Following the 49-room, soft launch period in spring 2023, VIVE officially launches in October with its full complement of 98 rooms; including a selection of mezzanine suites with double-height ceilings and roll top baths.”

Owners said the restaurant will have 78 covers and serve modern European cuisine, classic cocktails and a full wine list featuring several local vineyards.

The unisex spa will have eight rooms offering massages, facials, holistic therapies, and aesthetics, hotel owners added.

