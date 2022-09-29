New Hastings takeaway in historic arcade is approved

The eatery, expected to trade as Thai in Town in the unit previously occupied by Gifts and Giggles, would be run by the same team as the now-closed Eem Sabai restaurant at Priory Meadows.

An application for a change of use as the unit as well as for extraction equipment was approved by Hastings Borough Council’s planning committee on Wednesday (September 28).

The main issue was around the potential for smell and odour impacting the Hastings Stage Studio, a performing arts school which sits above Queens Arcade.

Co-director John Pohlhammer, who said they had always been supporters of the town centre and arcade, also raised concerns about fire risk and a potential increase in traffic.

But he mainly focused on concerns that smells could impact the stage studio as its only source of fresh air was from a window that would be near the new extractor duct.

He added: “I think the students and teachers dancing and undertaking physical activity really need to have very fresh air and not have themselves, the costumes and building smelling of cooking.”

Applicant Nathapon Wongtreenatrkoon told the committee he had contacted Eem Sabai’s chef to be involved in his new venture and they had received almost 500 letters of support.

He hoped the new takeaway would held rejuvenate Queens Arcade and described how they were investing in state of the art extraction equipment.

He said: “By the time the air comes out, there’s hardly going to be any smells, if any at all.”

Matthew Beaver (Con, West St Leonards) said: “This is bringing a business back to the town with the jobs it will create and it will hopefully attract people to the arcade which may bring the other vacant units in the arcade back into use.”

Ali Roark (Lab, Tressell) said: “The applicants are doing everything they can to mitigate smells and if environmental health are satisfied then that’s good enough for me.”

