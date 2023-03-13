A new project has launched in Haywards Heath to help police, retailers and security staff tackle business crime more effectively.

The project involves a smartphone app called DISC, a secure online system that allows members to share news and information.

DISC is already used in more than 500 UK towns and city centres and is being introduced into Haywards Heath, followed by Burgess Hill and East Grinstead.

The app’s registered users are encouraged to use a ‘joined-up approach’ with the platform offering descriptions of offenders with images and times they were last seen, as well as ways for users to alert each other and quickly report crimes to police.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne with business owners in Haywards Heath

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, who visited Haywards Heath town centre last week, said: “I’m delighted that the expansion of the DISC app will allow for more businesses to feel empowered to report crime. We’ve already seen great results throughout Sussex and while the app doesn’t replace police presence, it means that forces can receive key information quickly to deliver results and get offenders off our streets.”

Mid Sussex District Councillor and Cabinet member for Community Norman Webster said: “I am really pleased to see the launch of this new national DISC system for use by retail and other public facing businesses in Mid Sussex. It will enable them to respond to crimes such as anti-social behaviour and shoplifting by sharing information with neighbouring businesses and Sussex Police in real time. Thanks to funding from the Police and Crime Commissioner and MSDC this facility is available free of charge to local businesses.”

The tool is already used by farmers and landowners in the Country Watch scheme and by all Business Crime Reduction Partnerships in Sussex. In 2021/22 there were 3,866 crimes reported via DISC in Sussex, 2,872 pieces of intelligence shared and 472 alerts posted. Mid Sussex Partnership have funded this expansion alongside Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne, who has decided to allocate funds through the Proceeds of Crime Act. Businesses in the town centre will be invited to sign up for no charge.

