New independent British traditional kitchen showroom opening in Chichester

By Andy Barwell
Contributor
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 17:02 BST
Welcome to the new Turnwell kitchens located in Crane street, Chichester!

We specialise in British traditional kitchens, hand made to your needs. We install beautiful kitchens along the south central coast and towards London in the M3,A3,M23 corridor. Our entry level ranges are competitive with popular builders’ merchants, with our high end offering competing with the best the British market can offer.

With over 30 years’ experience of the kitchen industry, spanning across all areas of the market, the founders Paul Turner & Andy Barwell bring a wealth of knowledge and innovation to your home.

Emanating from humble beginnings, we have created a business that excels with unique products that offer truly bespoke finishes.

Tell us your local stories.

Our broad product range provides you with a higher specification than the alternative ranges within the builders’ market and those perceived in the high-end sector also.

Already co-owning and running four Kutchenhaus German kitchen showrooms in Chichester, Romsey, Petersfield and Whiteley, we felt that we were missing a large part of the market within its ‘traditional’ offering.

Therefore in 2024, Turnwell Kitchens was born to work along side them and fill the gap in our extensive list of products and capabilities.

Don’t just take our word for it, please visit our impressive showroom in Crane Street, Chichester and see for yourself!

Showroom grand opening Saturday, August 3 from 9:30-5pm

See our collection : www.turnwellkitchens.com

