New independent veterinary clinic in Hastings
They’re not just vets; they’re part of your community. And in June they will partner up to start a new veterinary venture on Battle Road, St Leonard's on Sea.
As the only independent clinic in town, mojoVets is founded on the principles of kindness, friendliness, and family values. They acknowledge the current challenges in the veterinary industry and are committed to addressing them head-on with a personal touch.
With their extensive knowledge and expertise, Adam and Mario are ready to bring top-notch veterinary care to Hastings. They understand what your pets mean to you because they’re pet owners too.
In June, MojoVets is all set to welcome you and your pets to their family. Stay tuned for more updates and get ready to experience veterinary care that truly understands your needs.