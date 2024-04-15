New independent veterinary clinic in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They’re not just vets; they’re part of your community. And in June they will partner up to start a new veterinary venture on Battle Road, St Leonard's on Sea.

As the only independent clinic in town, mojoVets is founded on the principles of kindness, friendliness, and family values. They acknowledge the current challenges in the veterinary industry and are committed to addressing them head-on with a personal touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With their extensive knowledge and expertise, Adam and Mario are ready to bring top-notch veterinary care to Hastings. They understand what your pets mean to you because they’re pet owners too.