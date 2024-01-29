Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The wine estate said the new Rows & Vine at The Winery has seating for 40 guests, offering ‘a total wine experience from vine to glass’.

The restaurant has views of Ridgeview’s Chardonnay vines from one side and offers a look into the winery from the other, aiming to be both a dining experience and ‘a celebration of wine-making in motion’.

Tamara Roberts, Ridgeview’s second-generation CEO, said: "Our philosophy is ‘Life is for Celebrating’ and we want guests to experience this in every aspect of our estate. We want to create a place where visitors feel welcome time and time again, whether to simply pop in for a glass, celebrate together with friends and family or to spend the day with us enjoying a tour and tasting too.”

Rows & Vine at The Winery’s winter warmer menu has been curated by head chef Neill Kefford, who was previously associated with London’s Pierre Victoire, the Tree House in Barnes, and Sirocco in Dubai. The small-plate inspired menu showcases the best local produce, including slow-cooked beef brisket and clam, fish and langoustine stew.

Ridgeview said the restaurant opening follows its biggest ever harvest, which was 30 per cent more than its 2018 record, and one of its biggest years with more than 23,000 visitors in 2023.

The restaurant will provide a year round dining experience alongside tastings and tours. The space will host various gatherings throughout winter until April and become a large tasting room for summer.