A new Italian restaurant is set to open its doors in Eastbourne in the new year.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Signor Panino is set to open at 8 Grove Road, the former premises of Roots, in mid-January.

The restaurant, which promises to offer ‘a culinary journey of Italian delights’, is owned by Lorenzo Cinalli and Nelly Pricop – previous owners of Rostick in Terminus Road and renowned restaurateurs in the local area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The menu will showcase a selection of Italian gourmet panini and lights bites for lunch and dinner, including curated charcuterie boards and a variety of antipasti.

A new Italian restaurant is set to open its doors in Eastbourne in the new year. Photo: staff

The restaurant will also introduce the integral cultural tradition of the ‘aperitivo’, creating a moment to ‘unwind, socialise, and embody the true spirit of Italian hospitality’, according to the owners.

A spokesperson for Signor Panino said: "With a stellar reputation in the food industry since opening their first restaurant in 2016, Lorenzo and Nelly have become synonymous with culinary excellence, a legacy that extends its flavorful influence to Eastbourne and beyond.

"Their renowned establishment, Rostick, received accolades for its exceptional menu and elevated dining experience, making them beloved figures in the hearts of food enthusiasts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As they embark on a new venture, Lorenzo and Nelly invite you to join them on this exciting journey with the grand opening of Signor Panino.”

An exact opening day is still set to be finalised, but the restaurant plans to offer free ‘delectable’ samples to passersby in the two days leading up to the official unveiling.