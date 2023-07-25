New items at McDonald’s: Six limited edition dishes to be added to the menu

McDonald’s fans will be able to get their hands on six new limited edition items soon.

The second stage of the chain’s summer menu is available from Wednesday, August 2.

The McCrispy Deluxe, which is a crispy chicken breast fillet with a combination of hot and spicy mayo topped with cheese and bacon, is the main dish coming to the menu.

A BBQ Quarter Pounder with cheese, which includes barbecue sauce, will also be joining the menu along with the BBQ Double Quarter Pounder with cheese.

Cheesy Garlic Bites will be returning along with the Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry and the Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry.

McDonald’s is also expanding its rewards menu and will be bringing in a new tier. On top of this the chain will be giving away free fries to new customers with any purchase who opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards until mid-August.

