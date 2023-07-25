NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

New items at McDonald’s: Six limited edition dishes to be added to the menu

McDonald’s fans will be able to get their hands on six new limited edition items soon.
Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 25th Jul 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 13:25 BST

The second stage of the chain’s summer menu is available from Wednesday, August 2.

The McCrispy Deluxe, which is a crispy chicken breast fillet with a combination of hot and spicy mayo topped with cheese and bacon, is the main dish coming to the menu.

A BBQ Quarter Pounder with cheese, which includes barbecue sauce, will also be joining the menu along with the BBQ Double Quarter Pounder with cheese.

Cheesy Garlic Bites will be returning along with the Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry and the Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry.

McDonald’s is also expanding its rewards menu and will be bringing in a new tier. On top of this the chain will be giving away free fries to new customers with any purchase who opt-in to MyMcDonald’s Rewards until mid-August.

McCrispy Deluxe

1. McDonald's new items

McCrispy Deluxe Photo: McDonald's

BBQ Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese

2. McDonald's new items

BBQ Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese Photo: McDonald's

Cheesy Garlic Bites

3. McDonald's new items

Cheesy Garlic Bites Photo: McDonald's

Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry

4. McDonald's new items

Galaxy Salted Caramel McFlurry Photo: McDonald's

Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:McDonald's