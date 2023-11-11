Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new store, located at Haskins Snowhill Garden Centre in Copthorne, is situated internal to the Garden Centre and sit alongside their current offerings of a restaurant, coffee shop, their plant advice centre and more.

The store is packed with exciting new ideas and tried-and-tested solutions for the kitchen and home, so whether customers love to cook or bake or like nothing more than a sparkling bathroom, the store has something for everyone. Lakeland’s friendly and knowledgeable store colleagues are on hand to help with any queries and help customers find those products to make life easier.

Emma Kay, Head of Property at Lakeland “We are delighted to be opening a new Lakeland store at Haskins Snowhill. It is a fantastic centre for our customers to visit, offering not only a premium garden centre but also a restaurant and Costa coffee, so customers can make an afternoon of their trip.

“It's a pleasure to be working in partnership with a like-minded family business who shares our values. Having grown from humble beginnings through a passion for quality and customer care, Haskins, much like Lakeland, has established itself as go-to destination with strong roots in the local community and a loyal following.